Murfreesboro Police are looking for a man accused of theft of property and vandalism in front of Lowe's on Old Fort Parkway.

Police say the man cut a steel cable and stole merchandise in front of the hardware store last Monday.

He was seen driving a late model Jeep Cherokee with no tags.

If you have any information that can help locate his whereabouts, please contact Murfreesboro Police or Detective Gorham at 629-201-5507.