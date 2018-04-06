Man Admits To Sexually Assaulting 5-Year-Old, Several Other Victims
8:52 PM, Apr 5, 2018
MILLERSVILLE, Tenn. - A Millersville man was charged with child rape after admitting he sexually assaulted several children over the past 20 years.
Juan N Mendez admitted to sexually assaulting a 5-year-old child numerous times over the past six months.
Mendez told law enforcement that over the past 20 years he has had multiple victims. Detectives are working to identify additional victims and asked anyone with information to call the Millersville Police at 615-859-2758.
Mendez was charged with five counts of rape of a child and is currently in the Sumner County Jail on a $500,000.00 bond.