Watch Now
News

Actions

Man airlifted to Nashville after shooting in Clarksville

Shooting near Tippers in Clarksville
Dash10Media
Shooting near Tippers in Clarksville
Posted at 5:47 AM, Aug 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-27 06:47:02-04

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Clarksville Police are investigating after an early morning shooting near a bar.

Police say that the shooting occurred after a fight broke out at Tippers in the 1400 block of Tiny Town Road around 12:30 a.m. Early investigations show that during the fight a man was shot in the lower chest.

Officials transported the victim via life-flight to a Nashville hospital. The condition of the individual is unknown at this time.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call Detective Clegg at 931-648-0656, ext. 5324 or Montgomery County Crime Stoppers at 931-645-8477.

Get NewsChannel 5 Now, wherever, whenever, always free.

Watch the live stream below, and download our apps on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and more. Click here to learn more.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Back to School (1).gif

Everything you need for Back to School