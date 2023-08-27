Man airlifted to Nashville after shooting in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Clarksville Police are investigating after an early morning shooting near a bar.

Police say that the shooting occurred after a fight broke out at Tippers in the 1400 block of Tiny Town Road around 12:30 a.m. Early investigations show that during the fight a man was shot in the lower chest.

Officials transported the victim via life-flight to a Nashville hospital. The condition of the individual is unknown at this time.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call Detective Clegg at 931-648-0656, ext. 5324 or Montgomery County Crime Stoppers at 931-645-8477.