Man Allegedly Held 3 Adults, 1 Child Hostage At Gunpoint
11:33 AM, Mar 16, 2018
GLASGOW, Ky. - A man has been arrested in Barren County, Kentucky after allegedly holding three adults and one child hostage at gunpoint.
Officials in Glasgow said they went to a home in the 200 block of Conatser Road around 1 p.m. Thursday.
There they learned 27-year-old Michael R. Yanez had been holding three adults and one small child at gunpoint overnight and into the day on Thursday.
Authorities said Yanez had allegedly fired multiple shots in the area of the victims, and the homeowner was also reportedly assaulted when he was kicked in the head by Yanez, losing consciousness.
The victims escaped from the home and called officials.
Deputies found Yanez in the master bedroom. He was reportedly armed with a handgun and refused to come out.
Several hours later, after negotiating with him, authorities said Yanez agreed to surrender the gun. He was taken into custody without further incident.
According to reports, Yanez was charged with three counts of kidnapping-adult, one count of kidnapping-minor, four counts of first degree wanton endangerment, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, first degree criminal mischief, and second degree assault.
Authorities confirmed a warrant was also executed on Yanez for charges of fourth degree assault domestic violence minor injury and second degree unlawful imprisonment in a separate incident.