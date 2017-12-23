Man Allegedly Zip-Tied Woman, Held Her Captive

Cloudy
HI: 43°
LO: 25°
FRANKLIN, Tenn. - Police in Franklin arrested a man after they found him on top of a woman he had allegedly zip-tied and was holding captive.
The incident happened on Boyd Mill Avenue where officials were called to the Laurelwood Condominiums just before 3 a.m. Saturday.
Residents said they woke up because they heard a woman screaming for help.
Officers confirmed they found 29-year-old Randall Murphy, who was a resident there, holding the woman down in the parking lot.
They ordered Murphy to get off of the woman and discovered he had restrained her with zip-ties.
The victim required surgery from the injuries allegedly inflicted by Murphy. She was recovering at an area hospital.
Murphy reportedly told residents he came to the victim's aid during the attack and that he was a police officer. Authorities confirmed he was not a police officer.
Murphy and the victim had been in a previous relationship.
He was charged with especially aggravated kidnapping, aggravated assault, and criminal impersonation. He was being held on a $528,000 bond.