Man armed with knife arrested after Dollar General theft in Lebanon

LEBANON, Tenn. (WTVF) — A man armed with a knife was arrested Friday afternoon after a reported theft at a Dollar General in Lebanon.

Lebanon police officers responded to a call at a Dollar General store in the 6200 block of Hunters Point Pike for an armed suspect stealing from the store.

Joshua Yates, 31, has been identified as the suspect, according to a Facebook post on the Lebanon Police Department's official page.

An employee at the store says they approached Yates when he attempted to leave the store with a cell phone without paying for the phone when Yates showed a knife to the employee. The knife was also reported as stolen from the store.

Yates left the store but was found a short time later, says Lebanon police. He faces possible charges for aggravated assault, aggravated robbery and theft.

The Lebanon Police Department says they were assisted by the Wilson County Sheriff's Office during this incident.