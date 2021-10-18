Watch
Man arrested, admits to Antioch home invasion

Police Lights
Posted at 3:07 PM, Oct 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-18 16:07:28-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Police say an admitted armed robber has been arrested after he was found at a motel across town.

Police say Luther Newsom entered a Hollis Hills Lane apartment late Sunday night through an unlocked door.

The victim told police he was changing clothes when he heard the front door open.

The victim then saw Newsom standing in the apartment with a pistol in his hand and told the man to give him the keys to his SUV, along with his wallet, bank card and PIN number.

Newsom took off from the apartment in the SUV after the victim complied.

An investigation revealed Newsom had used the bank card to withdraw money. He also used it at a West End Avenue motel.

Officers went to the hotel after saw the SUV in the parking lot.

While police were talking with the front desk staff, Newsom walked by them and was taken into custody.

Police found the keys to the SUV, a pistol, the victim's wallet and two bags of clothes taken from the apartment.

Newsom is charged with aggravated robbery, gun possession by a convicted felon and two counts of fraudulently using the victim's bank card.

Detectives say Newsom admitted to the crimes Monday morning.

