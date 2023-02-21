Man arrested after alleged Belmont campus theft with a butter knife

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A man who reportedly broke into a Belmont student's dorm room in January using a butter knife was arrested Monday.

Alexander Leslie Baxter, 64, is charged with aggravated burglary, burglary, possession of burglary tools and property theft totaling $1,000 or less.

According to an arrest affidavit from Metro police, Baxter was seen on surveillance video "entering a secured area of the Belmont University Campus" on Jan. 22 around 8:30 a.m. He used "a silver object that appears to be a butter knife" to enter a dorm room, which was occupied at the time, says Metro police.

Baxter allegedly stole a wallet containing credit and debit cards, gift cards and a Belmont ID from this room. The arrest affidavit says the victim woke up to the sound of the door closing as the suspect was leaving the room.

Baxter was caught Monday after he entered Tall Residential Hall on Belmont's campus by waiting for a student to open a door to the hall when the stolen key card did not work. He was seen trying the handles to "numerous doors" inside the residential hall before he accessed room 218, according to the affidavit.

Belmont security took Baxter into custody shortly after he gained entry to the room, and he was found with a butter knife that had a bent blade, wearing a white ski cap similar to the one seen in the surveillance video from the January incident and a student's ID card.

Baxter is currently being held at the Davidson County Detention Center on $55,000 bond.