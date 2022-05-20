Watch
Man arrested after attacking Joe's Crab Shack employee

police
Posted at 8:22 PM, May 19, 2022
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Authorities arrested a man this week after he allegedly attacked a Joe's Crab Shack worker near Lower Broadway.

Police arrested Michael Deckard II, 34, for pushing the employee to the ground and punching him on the head. Police said Deckard presented a gun and left the scene at 123 2nd Avenue South.

After his arrest on First Avenue, police said he spit on officers in the patrol car.

Authorities charged Deckard with aggravated assault, assault on an officer and theft of a firearm.

