Man arrested after attempting to rob 89-year-old woman, armed robbery of student

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A 42-year-old man has been arrested after attempting to rob an 89-year-old woman as well as robbing a 20-year-old Vanderbilt student earlier in the day.

According to police, the 89-year-old had been walking back to her vehicle on Park Avenue when a man, later identified as Marquis Douglas, opened her door and demanded her purse while showing a pistol. She refused to comply and the suspect walked away.

Officers responded to the scene and were interviewing the victim when the suspect, wearing a red T-shirt, khaki shorts, white shoes and a gray baseball cap with a red brim, was noticed walking in Richland Park.

The officers yelled at him to stop, but he refused and fled.

After a chase they caught up with Douglas and he was taken into custody.

Further investigation led to him being connected to an early morning Saturday robbery of a Vanderbilt student.

Douglas is charged with aggravated robbery of the Vanderbilt student as well as attempted aggravated robbery, gun theft, gun possession in the commission of a dangerous felony and evading arrest.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com.