Man Arrested After Beating Truck With 2x4s

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A man has been facing several charges after police said he beat his truck with a wooden two by four before charging at a police officer.
The incident started Friday night on Highway 70 South at Old Hickory Boulevard.
An officer said the suspect, identified as Aaron Buckner, was tailgating a car in front of him and laying on his horn.
Authorities said Buckner bumped the car before speeding though a parking lot and losing control of his truck.
That's when police said he starting beating his truck with two by fours. He then got back into the truck and drove to a nearby gas station.
He reportedly got out of the truck with his pants down and started yelling at traffic.
When an officer asked him to get down on the ground, Buckner refused.
The officer used a chemical spray on Buckner, but he was able to get back in his truck and take off.
He was found at a nearby apartment complex and taken to jail.