Man arrested after bowling alley stabbing and vehicle crash in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A 27-year-old man faces multiple charges after allegedly stabbing two people at a bowling alley and then crashing his vehicle while fleeing the scene.

Ralphale Armstrong has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault following an incident at Pinnacle Bowling Alley in Clarksville. He also faces charges of vehicular assault, driving under the influence, reckless driving, open container, and possession without a prescription.

Police say the incident began with an altercation inside the bowling alley on June 13. After fleeing the scene, Armstrong lost control of his vehicle and crashed near Rossview Road and Bellamy Lane.

Two juveniles were passengers in Armstrong's vehicle at the time of the crash. They were not involved in the initial altercation and sustained only minor injuries. After being evaluated, they were released to their parents.

Clarksville Police are asking anyone with information or additional video footage to contact Detective Lockerman at (931) 648-0656, ext. 5299.

