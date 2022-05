NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Police have arrested a man after he called in a bomb threat to a Nashville preschool.

30-year-old Stephen Robertson is charged with making a threat of mass violence involving a school and making a false report.

Metro Nashville Police Department Stephen Robertson was arrested after calling in a bomb threat to a Nashville preschool.

Police say Robertson made the threat May 17th to Tom Joy Head Start School.

The phone number Robertson called from was linked to him and he was taken into custody at his home.

He is in jail being held on a $35,000 bond.