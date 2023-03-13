Man arrested after critically injuring elderly woman in road rage incident

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A man was arrested Sunday afternoon after he reportedly threw an 80-year-old woman into traffic during a road rage incident, causing serious injuries.

Billy R. Johnson, 48, has been charged with felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, felony aggravated assault resulting in serious bodily injury, obstructing a passageway or sidewalk and vandalism under $1,000, according to Metro police.

Metro officers were called to Old Hickory Boulevard near Shute Lane around 4:45 p.m. for a reported road rage incident. The person who reported the incident to police said Johnson was driving aggressively and was about to rear end his vehicle when they came to a stop light.

Johnson got out of his vehicle and approached the car with a flashlight in his hand, banging on the window to the point of damaging the window, according to the arrest affidavit. The driver of the vehicle says he got out and began arguing with Johnson. The passenger of the vehicle, described in the affidavit as a "small 80-year-old woman," attempted to intervene when Johnson "threw her into the opposite lane of traffic."

The victim hit her head on the pavement after she was reportedly thrown by Johnson and was taken to Skyline Medical Center for treatment. She had internal bleeding in her head and is currently in the Intensive Care Unit with severe head trauma, says Metro police.

The driver of the vehicle says Johnson took off in his own vehicle, speeding away from the scene. He was able to get the license plate details and a description of the suspect.

The affidavit says multiple witnesses saw Johnson throw the woman across 1-2 lanes of traffic and that she was unable to get up off the pavement.

Johnson was arrested outside his home shortly after the incident with assistance from the Mt. Juliet Police Department.

The total bond amount for Johnson's charges was not listed, but he has posted bond and is no longer in the Davidson County Detention Center.