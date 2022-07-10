Man arrested after driving vehicle into Red River

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A man is in custody after driving a vehicle into the Red River near Tiny Town Road and Broadripple Drive early Sunday morning.

Clarksville Police Department responded to the scene around 12:30 a.m. after receiving a call that a vehicle had run off a bridge and into the Red River.

Police report that upon arrival, the driver had escaped the sinking vehicle and made it to shore. He was taken into custody shortly after being treated for minor injuries.

Officers say that the man was intoxicated when the crash took place.

The vehicle will be removed Sunday when there is more visibility. Police report that the lights are still on in the river, but there are no occupants inside.