Man arrested after fire destroys apartment building in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Video shows flames high in the air over an apartment building off of Bell Road. No one was injured in the fire, but firefighters with the Nashville Fire Department said it was a big effort to put it out.

When firefighters got there, they told us flames already engulfed the building.

Firefighters said they responded around 1 a.m. but the fire didn't start there. They tell us they actually got two calls of smaller dumpster fires at the complex starting at 9 p.m. Wednesday.

They say they saw a man later identified as Joshua Spain at the two dumpster fire scenes.

He actually came up to fire investigators and told them he saw what happened. Firefighters said Spain then admitted to lighting one of the dumpsters on fire in the parking lot near Building 14 to stay warm.

Another side to this firefighters responded saying they thought the building was empty but the complex had the power turned on. They searched but they didn't find anyone inside.

After the effort to keep the fire from spreading and get the building fire under control, fire investigators charged Joshua Spain with reckless burning and disorderly conduct.

Fire investigators said more charges could be coming.

The complex on Arbor Place said they could not share anymore information about the damage.

