Man arrested after firing at sergeant's vehicle

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A suspect is in custody after firing shots at a sergeant's car on Doverside Drive on February 11.

Metro Nashville Police say that on Saturday night, Sergeant Brian Brown was working extra duty for the Violent Crimes Initiative.

Sgt. Brown was dispatched to a burglary call when a Toyota Camry driving behind his vehicle fired several rounds at the unmarked patrol car.

Steven Pointer, 19, has been arrested on an attempted criminal homicide charge following the incident.

Police say that the 21-year-old driver of the Camry told police that Pointer, one of the passengers of the car, thought Sgt. Brown's vehicle was someone else who burglarized his father's business.

The driver told police he fled the scene because he did not know that Pointer was going to fire gunshots.

Sgt. Brown was not injured in the shooting where two rounds hit his patrol car. Sgt. Brown followed the Camry until it stopped driving on Brick Church Pike.

The driver and Pointer have been taken into custody. No charges have been placed against the driver at this time.

Pointer is being held on a $75,000 bond.