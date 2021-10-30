Man arrested after firing gun into the air on Broadway early Saturday morning

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A man has been arrested after firing a gun in the air in downtown Nashville early Saturday morning, Metro Nashville police say.

The incident happened around 3 a.m. in front of a bar near the intersection of 2nd Avenue and Broadway. The shots were fired by Adam Fosten, 22, of Clarksville.

No one was struck by Fosten's shooting; however, four people reported that they ran away in fear.

Based on descriptions provided by witnesses, MNPD officers found and arrested Fosten. He dropped his gun as officers approached.

Fosten told police that he fired the gun toward the river to dissuade a group of men who were trying to instigate a fight with him.