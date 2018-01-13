Man Arrested After Firing Into Vehicle

Cloudy
FRANKLIN, Tenn. - A man has been charged with attempted criminal homicide after allegedly firing multiple shots into an occupied vehicle.
Officials with the Franklin Police Department had asked for the public’s help finding Marquece Crawford on Thursday.
Police said Crawford reportedly fired multiple times into an occupied vehicle during a dispute.
On Friday, Crawford surrendered to authorities. He was charged with three counts of attempted criminal homicide and was being held on a $900,000 bond with a court date set for 1 p.m. on January 25.