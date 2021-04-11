Man arrested after gun fires during struggle with police on Broadway

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — 25 year old Wilfredo Gonzalez III was arrested at 1 a.m. Sunday on 2nd Avenue and Broadway after a gun fired into the street during a struggle with two police officers.

He is currently jailed on $100,000 bond on two counts of felony aggravated assault against two police officers.

According to Nashville Metro Police, officers David Struder and Jason Smith responded to a fight call on 2nd and Broadway where they showed up in full uniform to see a man holding down Gonzalez, telling them that he had a gun.

As Officer Struder attempted to pick up a pistol that was lying in the street, Gonzalez suddenly grabbed it. The officers ordered him multiple times to drop the pistol. Instead, he fought both officers over the gun and during the struggle, the pistol fired into the pavement of 2nd Avenue just a few feet in front of them.

After additional commands for him to drop the weapon, Gonzalez finally relented and was placed under arrest.

No-one was injured from the shot.

The circumstances surrounding the initial fight are still unknown. The man who was first holding Gonzalez down when the officers arrived left the area immediately during the struggle over the gun.

