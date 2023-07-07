Man arrested after jumping fence, running inside Belmont UMC on Friday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — There's a large police presence near Belmont UMC after officials say a man jumped a fence and ran inside the building.

Metro Police officers went into the school and located the suspect on the 3rd floor and he was taken into custody without incident.

Officers have responded to an aggressor call at Belmont United Methodist Church, which houses a daycare for 50+ kids. A man jumped a fence & entered the bldg. He is in custody. NO ONE INJURED. Reunification site for parents is the post office at 2006 Acklen Ave. pic.twitter.com/X188dpzSsS — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) July 7, 2023

There is no active danger to the public.