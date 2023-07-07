Watch Now
Man arrested after jumping fence, running inside Belmont UMC on Friday

Posted at 12:25 PM, Jul 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-07 13:43:00-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — There's a large police presence near Belmont UMC after officials say a man jumped a fence and ran inside the building.

Metro Police officers went into the school and located the suspect on the 3rd floor and he was taken into custody without incident.

There is no active danger to the public.

