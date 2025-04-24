Man arrested after making fake threat against Morgan Wallen's bar

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A man was arrested after writing on the back of his receipt that he had a bomb at Morgan Wallen's bar when he did not.

Security cleared the area after the receipt made its way across the bar. It read: I have a bomb!! Don't be a hero SYBAU. This was at Morgan Wallen's This Bar at Fourth Avenue North. Security didn't find any bomb inside the bar, according to the arrest affidavit.

Reginald Smith was arrested for a class C felony for a false report of emergency. Police said the threat pulled three officers off patrol to handle the situation.

Security found Smith at a different bar by the time they found the receipt.

Police said Smith wrote the note as a joke and didn't mean anything by it, according to the arrest affidavit.

