Man arrested after messaging threats of violence against Harpeth Hills Church of Christ

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A man accused of making threats against Harpeth Hills Church of Christ was arrested Thursday in Spring Hill.

Cory Gamble, 26, has been charged with making a threat of mass violence, says Metro police.

Gamble reportedly sent messages threatening the church through Instagram to a peer that he knew from school, according to Metro police, who say that he had prior incidents "displaying concerning behavior towards the church." One of these incidents resulted in Gamble being involuntarily committed.

Gamble is being held on a $5,000 bond.

