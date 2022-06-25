Watch Now
Man arrested after pointing gun at unmarked police car

WTVF
(FILE) - Metro police vehicle
Posted at 8:03 AM, Jun 25, 2022
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF)  — A man was arrested Friday night after pointing a gun at an unmarked police car.

20-year-old Alijah Fortenberry was charged with aggravated assault on police and gun theft following the incident.

Fortenberry pulled a gun on an officer and sergeant who were inside an unmarked MNPD vehicle near a parking garage on Third Avenue North.

Alijah Fortenberry
Alijah Fortenberry

The officials drew their guns as Fortenberry was told to put his on the ground. Fortenberry cooperated with police after being ordered to drop the weapon.

Police report that the gun Fortenberry had was stolen. He is in custody and being held on a $25,000 bond.

