Man arrested after police discover drugs inside vehicle parked outside dollar store

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A man has been arrested after police found drugs inside his vehicle outside of a dollar store.

Metro Police officers responded to the Dollar Tree within the 1100 block of Murfreesboro Pike Sunday just before 10:00 p.m., after the store had closed for the night.

Officials say that officers saw a 2014 white Volkswagen Jetta parked in the store's parking lot.

The officers observed two known drug users approach the vehicle and speak with the driver before walking away. Police report that this area is known for drug sales.

Officers turned on their blue lights and drove toward the vehicle. Police say that officers found the driver inside the car with a glass pipe in his lap that had white residue and burn marks.

The driver, Ronald Woodard, 53, was asked to exit and he was immediately taken into custody.

Officials report that Woodard had one of his fists balled up as he was handcuffed. Woodard told police that he had been holding drugs and officers recovered a bag of 5.1 grams of crack cocaine.

Upon searching Woodard's vehicle, officers discovered another glass pipe with burn marks, copper wire filling, a ball of copper wire filling and a digital scale.