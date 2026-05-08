Man arrested after reportedly fighting with an officer along the I-440 exit ramp to West End Avenue

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — 43-year-old Joseph Rainey has been charged with aggravated assault on a police officer, resisting arrest and unlawfully being a pedestrian on the interstate system after officials say he fought with Metro Police Officer Peter Kinsey on Thursday on the I-440 exit ramp to West End Avenue.

According to police, Kinsey found Rainey walking down the ramp toward the interstate. He told Rainey he couldn't walk down the ramp and proceeded to continue down the road.

After the officer parked his vehicle, he attempted to catch up with Rainey who reportedly started fighting him.

During the fight, with both men on the ground wrestling, Rainey reportedly managed to get a finger into the officer’s pistol holster and discharge one round from the gun while it was holstered.

No one was hit.

Another officer witnessed the fight and managed to pull Rainey away.

Both Rainey and Officer Kinsey went to hospitals and were medically cleared. Rainey was taken into custody on Friday.

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