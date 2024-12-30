Man arrested after sending death threats to a retired Nashville judge

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A man is in custody Monday morning after police said he made death threats to a retired Nashville judge.

Police said Michael Wortham, 31, is charged after allegedly making a social media account and making threats to retired Judge Stanley Kweller. Authorities said the threats started this summer after Judge Kweller resided over Wortham's custody case, where he lost his parental rights.

Authorities said Kweller retired from the bench shortly after the case in early 2024.

Police said they found that the social media account making the death threats was connected to Wortham's phone number.

Wortham is charged with aggravated stalking and retaliation for past action.

