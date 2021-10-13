Man arrested after shooting his girlfriend and leaving her in parking lot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Police have arrested a man who they say shot his girlfriend and left her in the parking lot of her apartment complex.

The shooting happened October 4 at an apartment complex on Dellway Villa Road.

The woman's leg was broken by the bullet in the shooting.

Donte Bell Jr. was arrested Tuesday afternoon after detectives saw him walk into a convenience store on Dickerson Pike.

Metro Nashville Police Department

Police say Bell kept reaching for his waistband when detectives went into the market to take him into custody.

A loaded semi-automatic pistol was found in Bell's pants pocket.

Police found another loaded pistol inside of Bell's vehicle during a search.