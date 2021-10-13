Watch
News

Actions

Man arrested after shooting his girlfriend and leaving her in parking lot

items.[0].image.alt
EW Scripps
Police lights
Posted at 5:38 PM, Oct 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-13 18:38:55-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Police have arrested a man who they say shot his girlfriend and left her in the parking lot of her apartment complex.

The shooting happened October 4 at an apartment complex on Dellway Villa Road.

The woman's leg was broken by the bullet in the shooting.

Donte Bell Jr. was arrested Tuesday afternoon after detectives saw him walk into a convenience store on Dickerson Pike.

Donte Bell Jr..JPG

Police say Bell kept reaching for his waistband when detectives went into the market to take him into custody.

A loaded semi-automatic pistol was found in Bell's pants pocket.

Police found another loaded pistol inside of Bell's vehicle during a search.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap