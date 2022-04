NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A man has been arrested after stealing a car from a Nashville hospital with a 9-year-old boy asleep in the backseat.

Police say 22-year-old Antoine Smith Jr. stole the car parked outside St. Thomas Hospital Midtown's emergency room.

MNPD Antoine Smith Jr.

The boy was asleep in the backseat of the car.

Metro officers caught up with the vehicle on Herman Street.

The boy is unharmed.

Smith is charged with especially aggravated kidnapping and auto theft.