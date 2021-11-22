Man arrested after threatening children in his apartment with a machete

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Nashville man was arrested Saturday after threatening several children in his apartment with a machete.

Police received a call from a child at 110 Oak Valley Drive who said his father, 49-year-old Andres Izaguirre, hit him and walked around their apartment while drunk, threatening him and the other kids in the home with a machete.

When officers arrived on the scene, they made contact with Izaguirre's grandson and two of his sons. The three escaped from the apartment and told police that Andres was still in the apartment with his other son who could not walk.

Police were also told by the children that Izaguirre regularly got drunk and beat all four of them.

Once officers got to the apartment unit, Izaguirre came to the door and was immediately taken into custody. Police say he smelled heavily of alcohol and needed assistance walking.

According to court documents, an officer went inside and found the machete. The other child was found and it was discovered that one of the children lived in a closet in the apartment.

Andres Izaguirre faces 2 felony charges of child neglect of a child 8 years or less, child neglect of a child 9-17 years of age, and a felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

