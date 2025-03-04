Watch Now
Man arrested after threatening to firebomb downtown federal courthouse

35-year-old Alexander Thompson was arrested at work after Metro detectives caught wind of the threats on Sunday.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Brentwood man has been arrested after posting online threats to firebomb the Fred D Thompson U.S. Courthouse and Federal Building.

35-year-old Alexander Thompson was arrested at work after Metro detectives caught wind of the threats on Sunday. The threats were made through emails and social media posts from accounts belonging to Thompson.

When Metro detectives arrived, Thompson admitted to it and has since been charged with terrorism and false reporting.

He's in custody being held on a $100,000 bond. The investigation is still active.

