Man arrested after threatening to 'shoot up a school or church'

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A man who has a history of making bomb threats was arrested Wednesday afternoon after he reportedly made a threat of a mass shooting at a school or church.

Joshua Wayne Jones, 33, has been charged with making a false emergency report, according to Metro police.

Jones called the Metro Nashville Police Department's non-emergency number at their communication center Wednesday and told the person who took the call that he had the money to buy a weapon and would "shoot up a school or church," also threatening to harm any officers who would respond to the proposed attack.

South Precinct officers found Jones on Bell Road and arrested him without incident shortly after the call was made, says Metro police.

Jones was previously arrested in 2019 and 2021 for calling 911 to make bomb threats. He is currently being held at the Davidson County Downtown Detention Center on a $35,000 bond.