Man arrested after trying to destroy power grid in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Columbia man is charged with trying to use a drone to take down a power facility in Nashville.

Federal agents announced the arrest Monday, where Skyler Philippi allegedly was at the back of a vehicle and powered up a drone with an explosive device next to the drone. Philippi is charged with attempted use of a weapon of mass destruction and attempted destruction of an energy facility. If convicted, he faces a maximum penalty of life in prison. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

“Driven by a racially motivated extremist ideology, the defendant allegedly planned to attack the power grid with a drone and explosives, leaving thousands of Americans and critical infrastructure like hospitals without power,” said FBI Director Christopher Wray. “The FBI’s swift work led to the detection and disruption of the defendant’s plot before he could cause any damage. We are committed to hold accountable anyone who threatens or plans harm to critical infrastructure or seeks to hurt American communities through domestic violent extremism.”

To plan the attack, authorities said he started in September with undercover employees of the FBI to an electric substation to do research. Authorities said Philippi purchased black powder for pipe bombs and C-4 explosive composition.

"If you want to do the most damage as an accelerationist, attack high economic, high tax, political zones in every major metropolis," Philippi told the confidential informant.

Referring to the substation, Philippi later said: “Holy sh**. This will go up like a fu**in fourth of July firework.”

Beginning in June 2024, federal authorities said Philippi told a confidential human source his desire to commit a mass shooting at a YMCA facility located in or around Columbia. In July 2024, Philippi told another confidential informant about the impact of attacking large interstate substations and said that attacking several substations would “shock the system,” causing other substations to malfunction.

“As charged, Skyler Philippi believed he was moments away from launching an attack on a Nashville energy facility to further his violent white supremacist ideology, but the FBI had already compromised his plot,” said Attorney General Merrick B. Garland. “This case serves as yet another warning to those seeking to sow violence and chaos in the name of hatred by attacking our country’s critical infrastructure: the Justice Department will find you, we will disrupt your plot, and we will hold you accountable. I am grateful to the public servants of the FBI for their extraordinary work on this case and for the work they do every day to keep our country safe.”

