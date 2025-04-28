Man arrested after trying to steal pendant at Nashville jewelry store

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville police said they arrested a man for trying to steal a pendant in Hillsboro Village on Friday after employees disarmed the suspect.

Police said Patrick Joshua Calvo allegedly tried to sneak the pendant up his sleeve when an employee noticed what happened. To prevent Calvo from leaving, an arrest affidavit confirmed that the staff at the jewelry store locked the door to prevent him from leaving.

That is when Calvo allegedly took out a gun, pointed it at the manager's head and threatened the staff inside the store. One employee snuck up behind Calvo, and apparently threw him to the ground to disarm him, police said. He was charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and attempted theft of $2,500 or more.

Police said the gun Calvo allegedly used was stolen, according to the arrest affidavit. He was charged with theft of a firearm. He was also found with a $95 watch band. He was charged with attempted theft of $1,000 or less.

Police said Calvo told them he arrived in a U-Haul, where officers found cocaine and fentanyl. He was charged with possession and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia.

During the arrest, police said Calvo allegedly threatened them on his way to be booked.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email newsroom@newschannel5.com.