Man arrested after uploading child sexual abuse images, groping child at church

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Nashville man was arrested Wednesday after he admitted to police that he uploaded images of sexual abuse of a child and groped a child at a church they both attend.

Nashville police say they received a cyber tip from Google that 72-year-old Marcus Hogins uploaded the illicit images to his Google Photos account.

Hogins was also under investigation by Metro police Juvenile Sexual Assault detectives for an ongoing second case where he admittedly groped and "inappropriately hugged" a child between the ages of 10-15 while at the Antioch Church of Christ in the 2100 block of Antioch Pike, where both he and the victim were members. Metro police say the victim reported the abuse to her mother and church staff, which prompted the investigation.

Metro police say Hogins admitted that he had a sexual attraction to children during their interview following the cyber tip.

Hogins is charged with aggravated sexual battery and sexual exploitation of a minor. He is being held on $40,000 bond, according to police.

Metro police ask that anyone who knows of concerning behavior by Hogins to please call the Youth Services Division at 615-862-7417.

