Man arrested at BNA, reportedly said American Airlines 'will blow up'

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Clarksville man was arrested Thursday at BNA after he was banned from his flight and reportedly told travelers in the airport that there would be an explosion.

Calvert Anthony Nurse, 60, has been charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest, according to a Metro police arrest affidavit. Both charges are listed as misdemeanors.

Metro police officers were called to BNA after Nurse was reported as being abusive towards his wife, which he denied when officers first contacted him.

A gate agent in the airport told Metro police that Nurse was banned from flying with American Airlines due to an attempt to block the jet bridge door, cursing loudly and attempting to enter jet bridge door after it was closed. His wife was aboard the American Airlines flight with the doors closed when the outburst happened, according to the arrest affidavit.

Metro police officers stated in their report that Nurse continued cursing loudly in the airport around travelers after repeatedly being asked not to by officers. While officers were talking to Nurse in a "non-secure side of the terminal" near a ticketing counter, he reportedly said, "American will blow up." The officers then attempted to arrest Nurse under the charge of disorderly conduct.

Nurse struggled with officers during the attempted arrest, reportedly knocking two body cameras to the ground and dragging his feet while officers attempted to put him into a nearby patrol car.

Public arrest records show that Nurse has since posted bond and is not in custody at this time.

The BNA communications team released the following statement in response to the incident: "Safety and security are our top priorities at BNA. Our officers in the Department of Public Safety are here 24 hours a day, throughout the year to ensure our passengers and business partners are welcomed to a safe and secure airport. By upholding the law, we offer our visitors the best experience possible. We are proud of the ongoing efforts to protect BNA."