Man arrested at Chick-fil-A for exposing too much of himself

NASHVILLE, Tenn (WTVF) — Man arrested by Metro Nashville Police Department for Indecent Exposure yesterday, April 17, at Chick-fil-A.

Dionne Gatling, a 29-year-old man, entered Chick-fil-A and began disturbing customers in the establishment. Then was asked to leave.

Once he left, he began exposing himself to the customers and the business for several minutes in the middle of the street; while customers took photos and videos of him.

This is not the first time he had a run-in with MNPD; he was arrested the day before April 16 for disorderly conduct at a gas station.