Man arrested, charged in 2020 Nashville murder

Posted at 10:53 PM, Sep 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-08 23:54:38-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A 2020 murder suspect surrendered to Metro Police Wednesday night.

Police say 23-year-old Alex Williams, a truck driver from Hattiesburg, Mississippi, was wanted in the deadly shooting of 55-year-old Darrell Walker behind a market on W. Trinity Lane.

Alex Williams

He was indicted on a first-degree murder charge. When he was arrested Wednesday, Williams was free on bond for a Mississippi murder.

On Aug. 15, 2020, Metro Police officers found Walker suffering from gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local hospital but died shortly after arriving.

A witness reportedly heard the shots reported seeing a person run from the scene toward W. Trinity Lane. Metro Police say Williams was identified as the suspect.

He's being held without bond and will be arraigned in Criminal Court in the near future.

