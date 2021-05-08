Man arrested, charged in road rage incident on Old Hickory Blvd.

HERMITAGE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A man was arrested after he allegedly pulled a gun and threatened a driver during a road rage incident on Old Hickory Boulevard in Hermitage.

Metro Nashville Police officials say it happened Friday morning. The victim reported that while in traffic a stranger, 52-year-old Robert N. Davis (also known as Robert Johnston) pulled alongside him during a traffic dispute.

Photo: MNPD Robert N. Davis Photo: MNPD

The two men exchanged words through their windows before Davis reportedly pulled a pistol and threatened to shoot him.

Davis pulled into a fast-food restaurant on Old Hickory Boulevard. The victim stayed in the area and called police. Hermitage Precinct officers spotted Davis pull out of the restaurant and enter onto I-40 where he was stopped.

Officials say Davis initially denied having a gun but later admitted there was a gun in the center console of his SUV. Davis, of Oak Ridge, admitted to being a convicted felon in Florida. He was arrested on charges of aggravated assault and gun possession by a convicted felon. He was jailed in lieu of a $125,000 bond.