Man arrested, charged with kidnapping after assaulting teen at dog park

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A man accused of assaulting a teen at a dog park Tuesday was arrested at his home Thursday night after police used his social media account to locate him.

Louis Felipe Martinez, 27, has been charged with kidnapping and assault in connection to this crime, according to Metro police.

A 17-year-old girl who was walking her dog at William A. Pitts Park on Tusculum Road Tuesday afternoon says Martinez approached her and grabbed her by the elbow while he kept his other hand in the front pocket of his hooded sweatshirt. The teen walked with Martinez, telling police that she feared he had a concealed weapon and was being held against her will.

The teen told Metro police that Martinez "grabbed her by the face and kissed her" and lifted up her shirt. The victim told Martinez that she needed to take her dog to a nearby pond to get a drink where other people were present. Martinez then took the victim's cell phone and added his social media information, telling her to contact him. Martinez reportedly walked away without further incident.

Martinez was later identified through the social media account that he shared with the victim, who positively identified him. He was arrested at his home on Raywood Lane near the park.

Martinez admitted to Metro police investigators that he was involved in this case. Officers are continuing to investigate additional incidents similar to the one brought forward by the victim in this case.

Martinez is being held on $76,000 bond.