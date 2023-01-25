Watch Now
Man arrested for aggravated robbery

Posted at 4:22 PM, Jan 25, 2023
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A man wanted on an outstanding warrant was arrested for aggravated robbery on Tuesday.

Metro Nashville Police took Dajuantez Stewart Jr., 23, into custody after he was seen inside a parked car in the JC Napier area.

Dajuantez Stewart Jr.

Stewart was identified as one of the suspects in a September 2022 robbery where the victim was held at gunpoint by two men.

The victim had his phone, wallet and gun stolen on County Hospital Road. Stewart fired a shot at the victim's feet during the robbery, as he demanded the victim's belongings.

Officials spotted Stewart leaving a Buena Vista Pike apartment complex with another individual on Tuesday. Officials were able to track the vehicle and locate it on Claiborne Street.

Stewart has been arrested and is booked on the outstanding warrant. He is being held on an $80,000 bond.

