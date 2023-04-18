Man arrested for aggravated robbery after car crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A man was arrested for aggravated robbery after a car crash on April 16.

Metro Police report that the incident occurred around 10:21 p.m. Officials say that Larry Farmer exited his girlfriend's vehicle, after they were rear-ended and approached the other driver, and confronted them.

The other driver told police, Farmer allegedly pulled out a black .45 caliber pistol, and pushed the barrel of the handgun into his torso.

The victim told police Farmer demanded that he give him $2,000. The victim told Farmer he didn't have money, but that his wife was on the way to the scene.

As the victim walked away, police arrived at the location and the victim identified Farmer as the individual who held him at gunpoint.

The victim and their passenger were transported to the hospital.