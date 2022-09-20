Man arrested for allegedly groping multiple people, children in Lebanon Walmart

LEBANON, Tenn. (WTVF) — A registered sex offender was arrested Sunday night for allegedly groping multiple people, including children, in a Lebanon Walmart over the weekend.

Christopher A. Marmon, 48, has been charged with aggravated sexual battery, two counts of sexual battery, resisting arrest and simple possession, said the Lebanon Police Department.

Lebanon police said they were called to the Walmart in the 600 block of S Cumberland Street Sunday evening after the mother of a juvenile female said her daughter was touched in a sexual manner while shopping in the store.

When investigators looked through the store's footage for a recording of the alleged incident, they identified three other potential victims of the same crime. They identified Marmon as the suspect from the surveillance videos.

Lebanon police said two of the victims were juveniles, one is an adult and the other victim has yet to be identified.

LPD asks that anyone who has experienced something similar recently please call Detective Wigger at 615-453-4365 or email him at matthew.wigger@lebanontn.org.