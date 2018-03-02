Man Arrested For Allegedly Selling Cocaine From Food Truck
1:51 PM, Mar 2, 2018
Share Article
SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. - A man has been arrested in Springfield after allegedly selling cocaine out of his food truck.
Reports stated Johnny B. Jones, also known as Big Dad, was arrested Thursday and charged with three counts of selling a controlled substance (schedule II, cocaine) and three counts of delivery of a controlled substance (schedule II, cocaine).
Jones was indicted by a grand jury. He was being held on a $55,000 bond. His food truck was also seized as part of the investigation.
“We hope this serves as a warning to those who choose to sell drugs in our community,” said Chief Deputy Sheriff Michael Van Dyke. “We will investigate and bring to justice anyone who is distributing illegal drugs in our community; whether you are a business owner or dealing from the streets. I am very proud of the continued partnership between the Springfield Police Department’s Narcotics Unit and our Sheriff’s Office. We will continue to work together to ensure the safety of our community.”
The investigation was a joint effort conducted by the Robertson County Sheriff’s Office and the Springfield Police Department.