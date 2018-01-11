Man Arrested For Allegedly Shooting At Dog

1:49 PM, Jan 11, 2018
Copyright 2015 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

MT. JULIET, Tenn. - A man was taken into custody in Mt. Juliet after allegedly shooting at a dog.

Reports stated officers responded to a home on Partridge Court Thursday morning after a 911 hang-up call.

When they got there, they heard what sounded like gunshots coming from inside the home.

An investigation showed a loud airsoft-style gun was being fired at a dog. One man was taken into custody. His identity had not been released. 

Partridge Court was closed in that area while police were on the scene. No further information was released as the investigation remained ongoing.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top