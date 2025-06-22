Man arrested for arson in Nashville, claims protest over homeless policies

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A 68-year-old man has been arrested after allegedly setting a dumpster on fire in downtown Nashville as a protest against the city's homeless policies.

Carl Joseph Blahnik was booked into the Downtown Detention Center around 1 a.m. Saturday on one felony count of arson, according to the Davidson County Sheriff's Office. He is being held on a $20,000 bond.

Authorities say Blahnik admitted to setting the blaze intentionally in Arcade Alley, a popular pedestrian corridor in the city's downtown area.

Blahnik claimed it was an act of protest directed at Nashville Mayor Freddie O'Connell over the city's approach to homelessness.

No injuries were reported, but the fire prompted a swift response from fire crews and police due to its location in a high-traffic area near businesses and residential buildings.

Blahnik remains in custody under maximum security, according to jail records. The case is under active investigation, and officials have not said whether additional charges could be filed.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact Metro Nashville Police or the Arson Tip Line.

