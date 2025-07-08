Man arrested for arson in Rutherford County on Monday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — On July 7th, Rutherford County Fire Rescue and the Sheriff’s Office responded to a residential fire at the 4000 block of Betty Ford Road.

Responders noted smoke coming from the home and received reports of suspected arson.

Utilizing a drone, the suspect, Timothy Graham, was located in a field behind the residence.

Graham was apprehended by Sheriff's Deputies, and a subsequent investigation confirmed that he had intentionally set the fire.

Graham was booked into the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center with a $70,000 bond.

