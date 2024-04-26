Man arrested for attempted kidnapping of Nashville high school student

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A man has been charged after attempting to kidnap a 15-year-old Martin Luther King Jr. Magnet School student.

Police said the female student saw a man watching her and then following her just after she got off a school bus on 17th Avenue North. The student began running with the suspect behind her until she made it safely into the school building where she notified adults, police said.

The student identified the suspect as Jamien Taylor, 26. Police said Taylor got on a WeGo Bus after the attempt and was taken into custody without incident.

Chief John Drake said he had serious concerns after he was released on a $3,000 bail in connection with an assault for following a woman into an elevator near Public Square Park to make sexual advances. At the time, he was released on $3,000 bond Tuesday related to charges of that incident.

"The safety of our community should be a real consideration in the setting of bonds and pre-trial release conditions," Chief Drake said. "That should involve weighing the nature of offenses and the specific details alleged in arrest warrant affidavits. It’s no secret that our officers are dealing with the same people time and again."

He is now charged with attempted kidnapping and assault in connection to the attempted kidnap of the high school student. Officers stopped the bus and took him into custody without incident. Police said Taylor admitted to running after the student. His bond is now set at $75,000, which will require a source hearing before a judge before he could be considered for release.