Man arrested for deadly shooting in White Co.

SPARTA, Tenn. (WTVF) — One man is dead and another in custody after a shooting at a home in White County Wednesday night.

Osie Nash, Jr., 64, has been charged with one count of second-degree murder and one count of aggravated assault, says the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

The shooting happened at a home in the 200 block of Derossett Loop. Nash reportedly shot and killed 66-year-old John Thomas Clouse "during a confrontation" at the home before pointing the gun at another man, according to TBI.

TBI agents joined the investigation initiated by the White County Sheriff's Office at the request of the 13th Judicial District Attorney General Bryant Dunaway.

Nash is in custody of the White County Sheriff's Office on $300,000 bond.