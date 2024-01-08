Man arrested for deadly shooting on Dennis Drive

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A man has been arrested after a deadly shooting that occurred in late December on Dennis Drive.

Corey Frazier, 43, was taken into custody on January 8, following the shooting of Richard Wilder on December 22, 2023.

Officials say that Wilder was found dead in the driver's seat of a crashed pickup truck in the 1400 block of Brick Church Pike.

Early investigations show that Wilder was shot after an argument with Frazier. After being struck by gunfire, Wilder crashed the vehicle into a Subaru dealership on Brick Church Pike.

The motive for the incident remains under investigation.

Frazier has been charged with criminal homicide with a $1,000,000 bond.

Anyone with information about Wilder's murder can contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.